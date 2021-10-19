'A class above' – Newcastle United under-23s player ratings from Wear-Tyne derby victory over Sunderland

The young Magpies fell behind to Tyrese Dyce’s first-half opener, however fought back after the break to earn three points.

Jay Turner-Cooke put United level against his former club before Adam Wilson quickly turned the game on its head before the hour-mark.

Back-to-back wins against Middlesbrough and now the Black Cats has lifted Newcastle up to 4th in the Premier League 2 Group 2 table.

Our writer Jordan Cronin was on Wearside – and here’s how he rated each Magpies player:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Dan Langley - 7 Dealt with most crosses that came his way. Produced two vital late saves to ensure Newcastle claimed the bragging rights. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Ryan Barrett - 7 The right-back defended well and managed to break forward on a few occasions. Showed tidy footwork to get out of some tight situations. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Charlie Wiggett - 6 Initially struggled to cope with Joe Ryder’s pace but grew wiser as the game progressed. Vocal as ever - he played a big role as United ground out the victory. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Remi Savage - 6 Similar to Wiggett, Savage got better over the 90 minutes, particularly when Sunderland piled on the pressure late on. Looked composed in possession. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales