'A good relationship' - Martin Dubravka reveals Manchester United aims following loan move from Newcastle United

Dubravka joined Manchester United on deadline day after losing his position as Newcastle No.1 to new signing Nick Pope. Although it took a while for the Slovakian to make his Red Devil’s debut, only coming last month in their Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa, Dubravka has revealed he is glad to be part of the setup at Old Trafford, despite receiving numerous offers from elsewhere.

Dubravka told the Manchester United website: "I had a couple of offers as well from abroad, and here in England as well, which I considered. But, obviously when I had the chance to join Manchester United, it was quite simple for me. I wanted to join and want to be part of the process and part of this club. So I’m here now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very professional, we take it very seriously, and are trying to be ready to perform on the pitch.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Manchester United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka organises his defence during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on November 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I’m trying to help David [De Gea] to feel ready, but, at the same time, create a very good environment so he feels he has support when he needs it. Even you say it, the goalkeepers’ group is very tight. We work together almost every morning, more than with the players, so we have to stick together and have a good relationship together.”