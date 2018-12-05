'A long night ahead for Salomon Rondon': Newcastle fans react as Rafa Benitez makes three changes against Everton

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has made three changes to his side ahead of tonight's Premier League clash at Everton.

The Magpies will welcome back captain Jamaal Lascelles in defence, while Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu have also returned to the side for the trip to Goodison Park.

Matt Ritchie isn't avaliable after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against West Ham last time out, while fellow winger Kennedy is missing through injury.

Ayoze Pérez has also dropped out, with Benitez reverting to a similar formation to the one he deployed in the victory over Burnley.

Yet some fans feel their manager's approach is too negative, with five defenders in the side.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media.

@kieraandixon: Good to see Jamaal back! Manquillo though #NUFC

@dude1979: 5 4 1? Unusual but not unexpected long night ahead for rondon. Cant see who he will have close to support him

@NUFC_org: Sensible from Rafa. Sunday is also massive.

@ian9694: Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu in the starting 11? We've lost..

@Matthew_JM3: In a 5 at the back clark offers nothing going forward as a LWB. Good decision by Rafa

@jonesyall3: Well it’s probably the only line up he can put out , hope astu proves us wrong .

@BerwickDaz: Had stronger cups of tea than our starting 11 the night #NUFC #WheresJonjo

@scotthemy180: Not sure? Atsu looked awfull this season. Murphy no better when he's played/came on. Obviously hoping for win even a draw. But long night ahead

@NUFCDon: Not sure what Atsu has done to warrant a place in the starting line up mind, hes been nothing but woeful on every sub appearance

@Percycola: And as for Manquillo, aye he’s not good enough, but it’s not his fault that the left back position has been so badly neglected in recent years. Just support the team. #NUFC