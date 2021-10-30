'Absolute disaster' - Paul Merson delivers punishing score prediction for Newcastle United clash vs Chelsea

Graeme Jones, Interim Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Magpies are still waiting on a first Premier League win of the season, and are currently languishing in the bottom three after nine matches.

The Toon Army’s new owners are also on the lookout for a permanent managerial appointment after dismissing Steve Bruce recently, with no concrete indication that a new arrival is imminent.

And Merson has expressed his concerns over the short-term situation on Tyneside.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “I worry for Newcastle. Nothing’s changed for them – they don’t have a manager, they’re in a relegation battle, and I don’t know what’s going on. They got absolutely ripped by Crystal Palace last week and they were lucky that Benteke didn’t have his shooting boots on.

“It’s all right to come in with all this money, but you need to have a plan. They’ve sacked Steve Bruce and they’re going into tough Premier League games without a manager. I can’t believe what I’m seeing at the moment.

“Chelsea have rested most of their players this week. They made loads of changes in the Carabao Cup, and I don’t think they can be stopped this weekend. Newcastle United are an absolute disaster at the moment, and I don’t see anything but a Chelsea win here.”

Merson has forecast a 3-0 Chelsea win.