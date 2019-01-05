'Absolutely abysmal!': Newcastle fans offer furious reaction to underwhelming Blackburn draw

Newcastle United have reacted to their side's draw with Blackburn Rovers - and they were far from pleased.

The Magpies needed a late leveller from Matt Ritchie to save their blushes against the Championship side on a disappointing evening at St James's Park.

And fans were far from pleased with the performance and the prospect of a trip to Ewood Park in a replay.

Here's how fans reacted to the result:

@ethanbirnie said: "Shambles."

@ShevasNUFC added: "Well. That was dreadful. But slightly more than what I expected"

@Iainwithtwoiis tweeted: "Can't believe we're at the level where we are so happy with a home draw against a championship team. Sad state of affairs"

@StuartRitchie20 commented: "Congratulations we got a draw with a bottom half championship team and an unnecessary replay"

@Thegeordiefaith posted: "Absolutely abysmal, a new low. Rondon on the bench and he plays perez. Unreal."

@dvanderputt added: "A traffic cone could do a better job than Joselu."

@Zuurbs said: "Great a replay that’s probs the worst outcome in the long run, Would have rather just been put out my misery"

@markattias commented: "Honestly rather lose that than draw, now a replay that we will more than likely lose which is double disappointing as we should be beating a team like this easily and chance for more injuries and fatigue growing with the extra game"

@dannythompson97 tweeted: "I think that was the worst game of football I've ever watched. Thought the Fulham game was bad the other week... Looked like we just got promoted from the conference"

@northernersrock posted: "Welcome to the Championship again lads....#NUFC After that performance its the best we can expect without a miracle during transfer window