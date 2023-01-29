AC Milan ‘identify’ Aston Villa ‘target’ as alternative to Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin
AC Milan have reportedly turned their attention away from Allan Saint-Maximin after Newcastle’s reluctance to sell the Frenchman.
The current Scudetto holders had been linked with a move for the mercurial winger earlier this window, however, the Magpies’ reluctance to sanction a deal for Saint-Maximin mean they had to move onto other targets. One of those is reportedly Universidad de Chile winger Dario Osorio.
Osorio is just 19-years-old but has impressed greatly for the Chilean outfit this season, scoring seven times in 27 appearances. The winger has also been capped three times by the Chile national side.
Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for Osorio, however, according to Milan News, it is the Italian side that lead the race for his signature. Saint-Maximin, meanwhile, will be hoping to force his way back into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans following an injury-hit season on Tyneside that has seen him make just four league starts this campaign.