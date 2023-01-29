The current Scudetto holders had been linked with a move for the mercurial winger earlier this window, however, the Magpies’ reluctance to sanction a deal for Saint-Maximin mean they had to move onto other targets. One of those is reportedly Universidad de Chile winger Dario Osorio.

Osorio is just 19-years-old but has impressed greatly for the Chilean outfit this season, scoring seven times in 27 appearances. The winger has also been capped three times by the Chile national side.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from the club this month (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)