Achraf Lazaar hits the comeback trail at Newcastle

Elias Sorensen netted a hat-trick as Achraf Lazaar made his first competitive appearance of the season for Newcastle United.

The club’s Under-23s beat Fulham 5-2 at Whitley Park last night.

Lazaar – who has been training at the Academy this season – came off the bench for the second half of the Premier League 2 game.

The defender, signed two years ago from Palermo, was told to find a new club in the summer by manager Rafa Benitez, but a proposed move to Genoa broke down at the 11th hour in August.

And Benitez named Lazaar in his 25-man Premier League squad last month.

However, the 26-year-old is yet to train with the first-team squad this season.

Thomas Allan gave United the lead just past the half-hour mark, and Sorensen – who moved to Tyneside from Denmark two years ago – quickly doubled the advantage.

Sorensen got on the end of a cross from Lazaar after the break, though a Fulham player may have got the last touch, and Jayden Harris pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

Harris added a second four minutes later.

Juanito and Sorensen netted late goals for Ben Dawson’s side.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman; Cass, Bailey, Watts, Gibson (Walters, 70); Longstaff, Longstaff; Allan, Sangare (Juanito, 75), Wilson (Lazaar, 46); Sorensen.