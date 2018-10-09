`

Achraf Lazaar left out of Newcastle squad for Checkatrade Trophy game

Sean Longstaff will line up alongside his brother Matty in tonight's Checkatrade Trophy tie against Notts County.

Newcastle United's Under-21s take on the League Two side at Meadow Lane (7.45pm kick-off).

The Longstaff brothers will play alongside each other in midfield.

Coach Ben Dawson is without goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who is away with England's Under-21s.

Jamie Sterry is injured, while his defensive colleague Achraf Lazaar is not involved.

In-form striker Elias Sorensen will lead the line for Newcastle.

Ben Dawson.

Ben Dawson.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker; Cass, O'Connor, Watts, Gibson; Bailey, S Longstaff; Allan, M Longstaff, Roberts; Sorensen.

Callum Roberts.

Callum Roberts.