Adam Lallana to Newcastle? Here's who the bookmakers think Rafa Benitez will sign

Newcastle United are continuing their pursuit of several transfer targets - but who do the bookmakers think they will sign?

While Rafa Benitez is yet to strengthen his squad during the winter trading period, the Spaniard is keen to secure several new recruits. And the bookies have weighed in on who they think the Magpies could sign during before the deadline - with some interesting names in the mix. Scroll down and click through to see who Newcastle are being backed to buy:

The Magpies are priced at 25/1 to land the versatile midfielder, who has been linked with an exit from Manchester United.

Heavily linked earlier this window, Carroll's contract at West Ham expires in the summer and the bookmakers have him at odds of 4/1 to join Newcastle.

Impressive against Newcastle in the FA Cup earlier this month, Dack is thought to be a long shot to make the move to St James's Park at 33/1.

The out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder could be set for a January move, and Newcastle are priced at 14/1 to seal a deal.

Roofe's form at Leeds United is thought to have attracted some Premier League interest, and the bookies rank Newcastle at 11/2 to land his services.

The Sunderland striker looks set to join Bordeaux, but some bookmakers are still offering odds for the youngster to make the move to St James's Park

Newcastle are the favourites with the bookmakers to land the Fulham midfielder, who was linked with a move to Tyneside earlier this month in a swap deal with Jonjo Shelvey.

Drinkwater is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, and Newcastle are one of a number of clubs who can be backed to land the Chelsea midfielder.

Linked with the Magpies in the summer, Loftus-Cheek can be backed to exit Chelsea this window.