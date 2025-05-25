Eddie Howe and Unai Emery are both hoping their side can qualify for the Champions League | Getty Images

Newcastle United are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League - but cannot afford to slip up against Everton this afternoon.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side, their 21st of the Premier League season, will guarantee the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park. After missing out on European football entirely this season, having Champions League nights back on Tyneside will be something to savour - although the Magpies cannot be too focussed on that outcome.

They know they must get the job done against Everton - and David Moyes’ side will undoubtedly prove a tough nut to crack. The Toffees have enjoyed a sensational turnaround under the 62-year-old and after bidding an emotional farewell to Goodison Park last weekend, will be keen to end the season on a high.

Failing to win this afternoon won’t completely eliminate their chances of a top five finish, but it would mean they are reliant on results elsewhere. Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all harbour Champions League ambitions today and will be there to pounce on a slip up from any of their rivals.

With such a crucial day of football to come across the country, a nerve jangling 90 minutes is in store at St James’ Park as results from around the Premier League are checked and double checked. Here, we take a look at what Grok AI is predicting for today’s football and whether it believes that Newcastle United can achieve the result they need for Champions League qualification:

AI predicts Newcastle United’s Champions League qualification fate

According to the latest AI predictions, Newcastle United will do enough this afternoon to finish in the top five of the Premier League. Grok is predicting a 2-1 win for Howe’s side at St James’ Park - a result that, although it will be enough to secure Champions League qualification, will undoubtedly make one or two fans slightly nervous.

Reasoning its Newcastle United v Everton prediction, Grok wrote: ‘Considering Newcastle’s home form, Everton’s injury concerns, and historical trends, a likely outcome is a Newcastle United 2-1 Everton victory. Newcastle’s attacking prowess, led by players like Isak (if fit) or Gordon, should exploit Everton’s depleted defense, but Everton’s resilience under Moyes could see them nick a goal, possibly through Beto or set-pieces. This aligns with the competitive nature of recent matches and the statistical likelihood of both teams scoring.’

Elsewhere, the AI believes that Manchester City will have little trouble overcoming the challenge of Fulham to register a 3-1 victory in the capital. That result would see them finish 3rd in the table.

Grok also believes that Villa will overcome Manchester United at Old Trafford, predicting a tight 2-1 win for Unai Emery’s side. And, that result will be enough to see Villa leapfrog Chelsea in the table with Grok predicting a 1-1 draw between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at the City Ground.

A point apiece for those sides, coupled with a Villa win in Manchester, would see them cancel each other out and finish outside of the top five.