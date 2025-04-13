A Grok AI generated image of Alexander Isak celebrating against Manchester United. | Grok AI

I asked AI to predict Newcastle United v Manchester United in the Premier League at St James’ Park - here are the results.

Newcastle United are looking for a fifth successive win in all competitions to keep their Champions League qualification charge on the right track.

The Magpies host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) knowing a win would see them consolidate their place in the top five of the Premier League table. In the past week it has been confirmed that fifth place in the Premier League would be enough to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle are looking to build on last month’s Carabao Cup win by securing a place in the Champions League for next season. Manchester United sit 15 points behind Newcastle in the table but also have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League should they win the Europa League this season.

Man United drew 2-2 at Lyon on Thursday night in the Europa League quarter-final. Newcastle won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford 2-0 back in December and are looking to claim a first league double over The Red Devils in almost a century.

While it’s impossible to know exactly how the game will unfold, we asked X’s Grok AI to predict the starting line-ups, goalscorers and full-time result for Sunday’s big match.

Here are the results...

Newcastle United v Manchester United predicted line-ups

Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Newcastle United v Manchester United AI match prediction

Newcastle leverage their recent momentum and edge over Manchester United, starting with intensity at St. James’ Park.

In the 18th minute, Alexander Isak scores after a swift counterattack— Bruno Guimaraes plays a pinpoint pass to Harvey Barnes, who cuts back for Isak to slot past Andre Onana.

Nick Pope makes a crucial save from Bruno Fernandes’ 25th-minute free kick, preserving the lead. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro struggle with Newcastle’s pressing, with Sandro Tonali and Joelinton winning key duels. Alejandro Garnacho tests Tino Livramento with his pace, but Dan Burn clears a dangerous move.

Ugarte picks up a yellow for a late challenge on Guimaraes (35th minute). Newcastle lead 1-0 at the break, dominating possession.

Manchester United adjust at halftime, with Fernandes dropping deeper to evade Newcastle’s press. In the 62nd minute, Fernandes equalizes from a penalty after Schar fouls Rasmus Hojlund in the box following a Mazraoui cross.

Ruben Amorim brings on Joshua Zirkzee for Hojlund (70th minute) to add a different dimension. Newcastle, buoyed by their recent home wins, respond with urgency. In the 84th minute, Jacob Murphy scores the winner, capitalizing on a Patrick Dorgu error to cut inside and fire a low shot past Onana after a Tonali interception.

FULL-TIME: Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United