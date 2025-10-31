The teams AI thinks will qualify for Europe and get relegated from the Premier League - where Newcastle United sit
Newcastle United have made an average start to the 2025/26 Premier League season, but supporters will be expecting big improvements from this point on.
The Magpies finished fifth last season and won the EFL Cup, booking a return to the Champions League and significantly increasing expectations after ending their long trophy drought.
But, although things are going well in Europe and the EFL Cup defence, Newcastle have taken just 12 points and three wins from their opening nine Premier League games, sitting 12th. That said, two of those wins have come in their last three, while they’re still just six points behind Bournemouth in second at this early stage. Everything is to play for.
With that in mind, we tasked X’s AI chatbot, Grok, with predicting the final 2025/26 Premier League table based on how the campaign has gone so far, including points totals and justifications for each team.
It makes for very interesting reading, so check out the gallery below to see where Grok tips Newcastle and their Premier League rivals to finish.
Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United tease Yoane Wissa return following Spurs victory