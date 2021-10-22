Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Ajax boss responds to Overmars links

Ajax’s Director of Football Marc Overmars was linked with Newcastle United by some reports yesterday, with some reporting that he would want to take some Ajax staff to the north east.

As picked up by SportWitness, today, Ajax boss Eric ten Hag has responded to the claims linking himself and Overmars with Newcastle United:

“The position of technical director is one for the long term. Marc set things in motion a few years ago. He did this from a certain vision, he introduced structure and managed. It’s started to grow and I don’t think the process is over yet.

“Marc hasn’t informed me [about the Newcastle interest]. I don’t think he’s withholding anything from me either. I’m not working on [going to Newcastle] and now is definitely not the time.”

Napoli star ‘want to stay’ despite Premier League speculation

Napoli’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that Lorenzo Insigne ‘wants to stay’ at Napoli, despite lots of reported interest from Premier League clubs.

Insigne, whose contract at the Serie A club runs out this summer, has been garnering interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Insigne’s former manager Rafa Benitez is also reportedly keen on reuniting with him at Goodison Park.

Vieira expects Newcastle to ‘put on a show’

Newcastle United, led by interim boss Graeme Jones, play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

For the first time, Newcastle will face-off against a side managed by Patrick Vieira and the former-Arsenal captain believes Jones’s side will want to ‘put on a show’ tomorrow:

“I don’t think there is an easy time to play any team. They will have their problems but at same time when you are in this situation as a player you will want to perform because you want to show you can be part of the new project.

“We will be ready to perform, to work hard and to give ourselves the best shot to take the three points.”

