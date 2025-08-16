Alan Shearer | Getty Images

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side began their Premier League season with a hard-fought point at Villa Park.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa shared the points at Villa Park as neither side could find a way past two resolute goalkeeping performances. Despite playing 30 minutes against ten men following Ezri Konsa’s red card, the Magpies were unable to break the deadlock and force debutant Marco Bizot to pick the ball out of his net.

Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon were both guilty of missing big chances in the first half, whilst Newcastle were unable to break down two banks of five when Villa were reduced to ten men. A gaping Alexander Isak sized hole was evident throughout the 90 minutes, although Newcastle and Eddie Howe will be pleased with their performance throughout the game.

Villa, who won this fixture 4-1 back in April, found it difficult to break out of their own half at times and had to surrender possession for long periods of the game to a Magpies side that largely played the game on the front foot. Having lost all five of their games away at the top six last season, a point to begin the campaign at Villa Park was hardly the worst result to begin the campaign, despite the frustration at missing out on all three points.

Alan Shearer’s Newcastle United verdict

That sentiment was shared by Alan Shearer post-match, who believed that it is a ‘good sign’ that his former side can leave a venue like Villa Park being disappointed to not be heading back to Tyneside without three points in the bag: ‘Has to be a good sign in being disappointed taking just a point at Villa park, given the circumstances. #ASVNEW’.

On another day, the Magpies may have started their campaign with a win - and may just have done that had Isak been available for selection. The Swedish international scored a brace against Villa on the opening day of the season two years ago but has not featured at any point during pre-season as he remains linked with a move to Liverpool.

Speaking about the striker ahead of the trip to Villa Park, Howe said: “There's been no change to the situation,” Howe said on Isak. “All my focus has been on the training, on Aston Villa, on the transfer front in terms of trying to get players in. And you can imagine that that is all-consuming for me.

“So Alex's situation has been unchanged for a while and that will continue to be the case.”

Howe couldn’t confirm whether Isak would play for the club again but was asked whether he expected the striker to still be a Newcastle player come the end of the transfer window.

“Yes, at the moment I would, but I've got no change of feeling throughout the summer,” he added. “It's not in my hands. But he's contracted to us, so that's why I say that.

“I've had a great relationship with Alex. I think you need to have that partnership with every player. I take my part of that relationship really, really importantly.

“I think in the respect that I have to work really closely with the player to his benefit, to try and improve them, to try and help them, to try and educate them, sometimes console them. There's so many different emotions that players go through and I always want to be there for them in every way. And me and Alex have enjoyed a great relationship.”