Alan Shearer brilliantly sums up the mood on Tyneside after Mike Ashley walks away from Newcastle takeover talks

Alan Shearer has summed up the mood on Tyneside after the collapse of takeover talks at Newcastle United.

Owner Mike Ashley this week walked away from discussions with would-be buyer Amanda Staveley.

Shearer, the club's all-time leading goalscorer, gave his view on the situation at the club after yesterday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The result left United just two points above the Premier League's relegation zone.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the BBC pundit said: "Something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, and it looks as if no-one is willing to pay what Mike Ashley wants.

“Now that’s fine – he’s entitled to do that – but the reason I think Newcastle fans want change – or at least most of them want change – is because they are not getting value for money.

Mike Ashley

“This is the reason why – every club in the Premier League over the last two or three years has broken their transfer record.

“Newcastle’s transfer record? It’s 2005 that it was broken when Michael Owen signed for £16million.

“Another reason? Nine of the players who played against Man City were in the Championship, and the other two were Javier Manquillo – who was at Sunderland – and Joselu, who was at Stoke.

“That’s the reason why Newcastle fans want a change of owner.”