A Bruno Guimaraes brace and goals from Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and an Ethan Pinnock own goal saw Newcastle secure another comprehensive victory.

Former United striker Ivan Toney did pull a goal back for Brentford in the second half from the penalty spot but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation in the end.

The win takes Newcastle up to fifth in the Premier League table with 14 points after nine games.

And Shearer was full of praised following the match as he took to Twitter to say: “Brilliant atmosphere today at St James’s Park. Five goals for the Toon.