Alan Shearer has bad news for Liverpool fans ahead of sold-out Newcastle United game

Alan Shearer says Rafa Benitez won’t do Liverpool a favour when they visit St James’s Park.

Newcastle United take on Benitez’s former club at St James’s Park on May 4.

Alan Shearer.

Liverpool, a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, know they may well have to win their three remaining games to have a chance of winning the title.

And it has been suggested on Merseyside, where Benitez’s family is still based, that the 59-year-old would somehow help his old team on the penultimate weekend of the season now that United are safe.

Shearer, however, has disputed this theory.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Liverpool to win the Premier League title now,” the former Newcastle striker told Premier League Today.

“Manchester City have won 11 games on the spin now, and I think they will go on to win it. They will probably win all three of their remaining games. That, in itself, tells you the standard of football that we have witnessed over this season.

“To have to win their last 14 games with a total of 98 points to win the title, and Liverpool will do the same, shows you.

“The one game that you would look for Liverpool is Newcastle, because it’s in between the Champions League semi-final (against Barcelona).

“And I keep hearing people saying that well Rafa Benitez will want Liverpool to win the league. Believe me, Rafa will not want to give Liverpool anything.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have warned fans against re-selling tickets for the sold-out game to Liverpool supporters. A statement read: “The club would urge Newcastle United fans not to try and sell their tickets to visiting fans.”