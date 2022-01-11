Alan Shearer makes bold Premier League bottom three prediction with Newcastle United, Norwich City, Burnley and Watford battling to survive
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has predicted how the battle to stay in the Premier League could pan out.
Norwich City, Newcastle and Burnley currently occupy the bottom three with Watford sitting just two points clear in 17th.
Burnley sit level on points with The Magpies but have two games in hand while Watford, who Eddie Howe's side host at St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off), have a game in hand.
Newcastle could move out of the bottom three this weekend but only if they beat Watford and Burnley fail to beat Leicester this weekend.
And with 19 Premier League games remaining, Shearer has tipped his former side to stay up this season despite them only picking up one win in 2021-22.
When asked to predict the Premier League’s bottom three this season, Shearer said on Optus Sport: “Norwich, Watford and I always say Burnley will have enough but I've watched Burnley a few times in December and been really surprised by how poor they've been defensively.
"I know they don't concede as many as the other teams in the relegation battle do but going forward they haven't scored as much either.
"They've got [Maxwel] Cornet who can produce spectacular goals so I'm going to say Burnley and let's hope that Newcastle can get out of it.”
Newcastle’s only win this season came against Burnley back in December. The Magpies face Watford (H), Leeds United (A), Everton (H), Aston Villa (H), West Ham United (A), Brentford (A) and Brighton (H) in their next seven Premier League games with matches at Southampton and Everton to be rescheduled.