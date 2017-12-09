Alan Shearer makes direct plea to Mike Ashley after latest Newcastle defeat

Alan Shearer has called on Mike Ashley to sell Newcastle United – before it's too late.

Rafa Benitez's side were beaten 3-2 by Leicester City at St James's Park tonight.

Leicester claimed all three points on what was the club's 125th birthday thanks to a late own goal from Ayoze Perez.

Shearer, United's all-time record goalscorer and a Match of the Day pundit, took to Twitter after the game.

"Nowhere near good enough @NUFC today," he tweeted. "Sell our club Mr Ashley to someone who wants to be here before it’s too late again."

Ashley, Newcastle's owner, put the club up for sale in October.

The billionaire met would-be buyer Amanda Staveley for talks in a London restaurant on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, United manager Benitez gave his verdict on the Leicester defeat, which has left the club in 16th place and two points above the relegation zone.

"I'm really disappointed, because it's a game we started well with high tempo, intensity, scoring and on top of them," said Benitez.

"Then we conceded a goal and they were on top. In the second half, we were organised and compact, then a long ball and a second ball and we conceded.

"Then we got a goal, we were fine, but another mistake, another counter-attack, and we didn't get a draw.

"We have to manage in a good way when we are doing well and stop making easy mistakes.

"I thought we were in control at 2-2, and I thought it could be easier to score for us than them, but then another mistake and a counter attack and we concede.

"I have to concentrate on the next game (and not the takeover), I have to work to improve the team and to focus on the next game.

"We have to understand that the only way it to keep working harder and don't make these mistakes.

"The players put an effort in on the pitch, but still we need to improve if we want to get three points out of games."

Newcastle take on Everton at St James's Park on Wednesday night.