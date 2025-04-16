Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United secured a sixth-straight win as they demolished Crystal Palace 5-0 at St James’ Park.

A simply stunning end to the first-half, one that saw Nick Pope save a penalty before the Magpies scored three uninterrupted goals, set them on their way to a brilliant win over a high-flying Eagles side. Jason Tindall’s side then didn’t have to get out of gear in the second half as Alexander Isak netted to secure a five-goal winning margin.

Jacob Murphy’s stunning early strike gave the hosts the lead before an own goal from Marc Guehi, a powerful strike from Harvey Barnes and a Fabian Schar header earned them a comfortable win. Such a team performance, with four different scorers, means it’s hard to pick a star man, but Murphy was certainly one of their shining lights.

Reminiscent of Sandro Tonali’s goal against Brentford just a few weeks ago, Murphy slammed the ball past Dean Henderson from an impossible angle for his eighth goal of the season. Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Murphy revealed that he meant to shoot: "I did mean it, yeah! “When the juice is flowing, you've just got to hit it. The defender's come out so it was going to be hard to get it through him so I thought 'aah, just shoot here'. Lovely.

"We always knew that the first goal was going to be really important so I'm happy to get it and happy to start off so well."

Ex-Newcastle United man blown away by ‘special’ Murphy

Speaking to Premier League Productions at St James’ Park, former Newcastle United and Leeds United man, Michael Bridges’ described Murphy’s goal as a ‘special goal from a special player: “He is having the season of his career,” Bridges said.

“It will be interesting to see whether he meant this as a shot or a cross. I think he has spotted Henderson, he's had a little glance. It is a world-class finish. It is a special goal from a special player.”

As always, Alan Shearer was also vocal on his former side’s performance and win, writing on X: ‘Jacob Murphy already with 2 great crosses into Isak.’

‘And now Jacob Murphy with a screamer of a goal’

‘An outstanding performance from every single Toon player. Energy, confidence and belief in all positions ! Including the crowd’

Newcastle United shoot up Premier League table

Wednesday night’s win saw Newcastle United end the day third in the Premier League table and just four points behind second-placed Arsenal. Crucially, though, they also ended the day five points above sixth and seventh placed Chelsea and Aston Villa.

With the Villains to come on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off), the Magpies know that even a defeat at Villa Park would see them end the weekend above Unai Emery’s side. Newcastle do enjoy a very good recent record against Aston Villa and were 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day. However, that afternoon saw Emery’s side reduced to ten men in the first-half before they eventually made their numerical advantage count.