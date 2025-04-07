Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Newcastle United and England captain has given his take on a Premier League rule impacting on his old club.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa remain firmly in the race for a Champions League place as the Premier League season rapidly approaches its final weeks.

Villa, who are currently preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain, are sat in sixth place in the Premier League table after goals from England international Morgan Rogers and January signing Donyell Malan gave them a 2-1 win over top five rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday night. Newcastle were able to sit on and watch the weekend action as they put together the final preparations for their Monday night visit to relegation threatened Leicester City.

The Magpies can move back into the Champions League spots if they claim all three points at the King Power Stadium and push their hosts closer towards an immediate return to the Championship. Both the Magpies and Villa have experienced life amongst European football’s elite over the last two seasons - although both clubs have also faced an ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Newcastle narrowly avoided falling foul of the regulations last summer when they were forced into the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. Despite qualifying for the Champions League, Villa found themselves in a similar situation as they allowed Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz to depart despite the duo playing leading roles in their surprise top four finish.

With the summer transfer window now just two months away from opening, Newcastle are expected to be in a stronger position to recruit after the sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United and Lloyd Kelly’s permanent move to Juventus should be rubber stamped when his loan spell with the Italian giants comes to an end. Although there is a belief Newcastle will have some freedom to spend more, the Magpies will function with the PSR regulations in mind - and former United captain Shearer has admitted he is ‘not of fan’ of the rules that have been put in place.

What has Alan Shearer said about the Premier League’s PSR rules?

Speaking alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards on the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: “I don't like them. I mean, if you use the words profitability and sustainability, that's what it says, isn't it? So let's use Newcastle as an example. Now they let them in the league. They agreed everything for the owners to come in there. There is no other club or no other country that's more profitable and more sustainable than Newcastle United.

“Yet they can't spend what they want. That for me just doesn't add up at all. So no, I'm not for them. I don't like them. They were brought in for a specific reason, and that reason is not helping a lot of clubs do what they want to do. I guess Aston Villa are in the same boat. They had to sell. I mean, their business has been really good. They had to sell Douglas Luiz last year, didn't they? But their recruitment, I think, and who they've brought in and got rid of and what have you has worked really well for them. But no, it doesn't. I'm not a fan of it.”