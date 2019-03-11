Alan Shearer puts boot into Sunderland fan Jordan Pickford for 'bizarre' behaviour against Newcastle United

Alan Shearer has labelled Jordan Pickford’s antics at St James’s Park as “stupid”.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper was fortunate to stay on the field after rugby tackling Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon on Saturday.

Pickford saved the resulting penalty, but Newcastle came from behind to beat Everton 3-2.

The 25-year-old reacted to taunts and also gestured to United fans at St James’s Park.

And Newcastle legend Shearer said in his column in The Sun: “I was at Newcastle to watch a very strange performance Pickford. In fact, it was stupid at times.

Jordan Pickford reacts to Newcastle's winning goal. (Pic: Martin Swinney)

“He should have been sent off for his rugby tackle on Salomon Rondon, and I’m still not sure why he wasn’t, but he simply got carried away and involved in things he shouldn’t have been.

“He let the crowd and occasion get to him. It’s a ridiculous and bizarre way of behaving when he should be focusing on keeping the ball out.”