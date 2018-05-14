Alan Shearer reacts to 'copy and paste' statement from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Alan Shearer has challenged Mike Ashley to put his money where his mouth is – and back Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle United's owner yesterday issued a statement after the club's 3-0 win over Chelsea. The result saw the club end the season in 10th place.

Ashley promised to back Benitez with "every penny generated by the club".

The billionaire – who wants United's manager to sign a new deal – made a similar pledge last year. However, Benitez was left frustrated by the club's efforts in the transfer market.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer reacted to Ashley's statement on Match of the Day.

"Copy and paste, different day," said Shearer. "It's exactly the same thing. Give him some money to spend.

"Rafa's always wanted money to spend. He's made a profit on transfers.

"I would give him the backing he deserves. He's got Newcastle into 10th position. If he can do that with that squad, can you imagine what he'd do with some backing and some finance?"