Alan Shearer's message to Salomon Rondon ahead of Newcastle United farewell

Alan Shearer has congratulated Salomon Rondon on a fine season at Newcastle United - ahead of what could be his final game for the club.

Rondon scooped the club's coveted player of the year award today after a season which yielded 11 goals.

And Shearer, who himself won the award three times, has congratulated the striker on a stellar campaign.

In a tweet, the former striker said: "You’ve had a very good season big man. Well done"

The Venezuelan international has become the first forward to win the award since Shearer himself in 2003, but his long-term future on Tyneside remains uncertain.

Rondon joined the club on a season-long loan deal in the summer, and it remains to be seen where his long-term future lies.

Mike Ashley is believed to be put-off making the deal permanent due to Rondon's age (29) and his £16.5million release clause.

And that could mean that Sunday's trip to Fulham proves to be the striker's last outing in a Newcastle shirt.