Newcastle trailed 1-0 at the break after Stuart Armstrong gave The Saints the lead in the run-up to half-time. But Wilson’s introduction after the break helped turn the game in The Magpies’ favour as he scored twice either side of a Theo Walcott own goal to help the hosts to their eighth win in nine Premier League matches.

Wilson also saw a goal ruled out by VAR and hit the crossbar twice with the same shot as he was once again denied his first hat-trick for the club. It was the 31-year-old’s ninth brace since joining Newcastle in 2020.

And Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was quick to highlight Wilson’s introduction as the turning point in the game.

“Not one shot on target for the Toon in the first half,” Shearer tweeted. “Down the hill in the second half and on comes @CallumWilson and changes it all. A brilliant performance from him #NEWSOU.”

Since missing out on the England squad in March, Wilson has responded with eight goals in his last seven appearances for Newcastle. A record made even more impressive when you take into account that he has started only two of those games.