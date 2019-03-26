Alan Shearer slams 'ridiculous' Fabian Schar decision after Newcastle man's head injury

Alan Shearer has branded the decision to allow Fabian Schar to continue playing 'ridiculous'.

The former Newcastle United striker has also called for an independent doctor to be present at all top level matches to ensure that impartial decisions are made in the player's best interests.

Schar lost consciousness after clashing heads with an opponent during his country's 2-0 win over Georgia.

It took fellow players rushing to aid to help Schar avoid swallowing his own tongue but, despite suffering a head injury, he was not removed from the field of play - a decision which has left players' union FIFPro seething.

And while the Newcastle defender went on to play a part in Switzerland's two goals during the triumph, he will not be able to feature for the nation against Denmark this week.

READ: Fabian Schar reacts to furore over his Switzerland head injury

FIFA have acted swiftly to ensure that the Swiss FA ensure that the centre back sits out the clash and observes the proper protocols surrounding head injuries - despite Schar himself saying he 'would like' to play.

But Shearer - who filmed a BBC documentary on head injuries in 2017 - has slammed the decision to allow Schar to continue playing against Georgia.

And he believes that more can be done to help ensure that players are not endangering themselves following head injuries.

Speaking to the Sun, Shearer said: “There is no way in the world that Fabian Schar should have been allowed to play on. It’s ridiculous.

“For games at the top level, there needs to be an independent doctor not connected to any country or any club. They can watch the footage and make a decision that is final.

“If there is any doubt whatsoever, you get the player off the pitch.

“There is no way an independent doctor would have allowed someone who was knocked out to carry on.

"Why should a doctor wait for a referee to call him on when there is something as serious as a head injury?

MORE: Arsenal and Celtic battling to sign Newcastle United youngster

“Doesn’t that show how far behind rugby we are? If an independent doctor is watching the game, he knows what has happened and should be straight on the pitch."

Newcastle United and the Swiss FA both agreed that the 27-year-old should not feature in his country's next international, but Shearer believes that the Magpies should not have been forced to intervene.

"Newcastle shouldn’t have to get involved," he added.

"It’s nonsensical

"Switzerland let Schar play on and then pull him out of the next game two days later.”