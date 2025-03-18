Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer had a cheeky suggestion for one of the Magpies Carabao Cup heroes.

Alan Shearer was one of several former Newcastle United players on hand to witness the current group of Magpies heroes land the Carabao Cup with an outstanding display in their 2-1 win against Liverpool.

As has been well-versed before and after the game, Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a major trophy had meant a whole host of club legends had missed out on the chance to claim silverware throughout the years - and that was why the likes of Shearer and former team-mates Rob Lee, Shay Given and Les Ferdinand could not hide their delight after the full-time whistle was blown.

For Shearer, a lifelong fan, former captain and the club’s all-time record goalscorer, those celebrations went on long into the night as he joined Magpies players, coaching staff and supporters at Wembley BoxPark. The former England captain was pictured with several members of the United squad and he revealed he jokingly suggested man of the moment Dan Burn should retire after enjoying the best week of his career.

The Blyth-born defender was rewarded for his impressive form in recent months with a maiden call-up to the England squad at the age of 32 and followed that up just days later with the opening goal in Sunday’s historic win over the Reds. Burn’s journey from his early professional career at Darlington via the likes of Yeovil Town, Birmingham City and Fulham has now hit a new peak after he secured a major trophy with Newcastle before linking up with the Three Lions just hours later - although he was given a somewhat cheeky suggestion by one of the men he used to idolise at St James Park.

What did Newcastle United and England legend Alan Shearer say to Dan Burn?

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast less than 24 hours after watching his beloved Magpies finally land major silverware, he said: “Where do we start with big Dan Burn? I was having a pint with him last night, and I said, you might as well retire because of the week you've had, it's not getting any better. It’s typical Newcastle. The players are have all gone off to Dubai. Well, they're all going as a team and I said to Dan it’s typical, you get in the England squad, you can't go out, you can't have five or six days break in the sun now.

“He said, you know what, I don't give a damn. I can't wait to get up with England - and when I said to him, you might as well retire, he went, I might just go score at Wembley on Friday. Can you imagine? I mean, it just, the lad from Blyth, from Newcastle, to come in and score that first goal. Newcastle, we haven't scored a goal at Wembley since 2000, I think. Rob Lee was the last player to score in the semi-final against Chelsea - and for him as a local boy to score that goal, to put Newcastle one nil up just before half time - he's in dreamland, isn't he?”

