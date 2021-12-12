Alan Shearer’s damning seven word verdict of Newcastle United’s display at Leicester City
Alan Shearer hasn't held back with his assessment of Newcastle United’s display against Leicester City.
A Youri Tielemans brace along with goals from Patson Daka and James Maddison saw The Foxes claim a comfortable 4-0 victory at The King Power Stadium.
The result leaves Newcastle 19th in the Premier League table as they failed to build on the momentum of last weekend's win over Burnley.
Following the match, Leicester City legend and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: “Thoughts are with Alan Shearer at this difficult time.”
And Newcastle's all-time top goalscorer responded: “First goal was an absolute joke from the officials. The best team won.”
On The Magpies’ display, he added: “Newcastle were woeful and that’s being polite.”
Read More
And with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City to come in the next three games over the festive period, Newcastle fans are starting to fear the worst as they remain three points from safety.