Aleksandar Mitrovic loan move to Anderlecht 'breaks down' as Islam Slimani arrives at St James's Park

Aleksandar Mitrovic's move to Anderlecht has 'broken down', according to a report.

Mitrovic flew to Belgium this afternoon after incoming striker Islam Slimani arrived on Tyneside.

Newcastle United had agreed to loan Mitrovic back to his former club.

However, BBC journalist Ian Dennis has claimed on Twitter that the deal has "broken down".

He tweeted: "Understand Alexsandar Mitrovic loan deal from Newcastle United to Anderlecht has broken down."

The proposed move is reportedly off because Anderlecht failed to a sell a player to fund the deal.

Mitrovic could yet join another club before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Meanwhile, Slimani is understood to have completed his medical, but his half-season loan has not yet been announced by Newcastle.

Slimani is at St James's Park for tonight's home game against Burnley.