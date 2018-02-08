Aleksandar Mitrovic on Newcastle's relegation fight, his relationship with Mike Ashley – and signing for Fulham by Snapchat

Aleksandar Mitrovic's willing Newcastle United to stay in the Premier League.

The striker signed for Fulham on loan in last month's transfer window.

Mitrovic was allowed to leave St James's Park on transfer deadline day by manager Rafa Benitez after Islam Slimani arrived on loan from Leicester City.

The 23-year-old has swapped a relegation battle for a promotion fight.

Newcastle are 16th in the Premier League and just one point above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday's home game against Manchester United, while Fulham are fifth in the Championship.

“For me, Newcastle is such a big club, and he (Benitez) knows it as well,” Mitrovic told The Times.

“It has an amazing stadium and fans. It deserves to be in a much better position than it is now. Benítez saw the big potential of this club. I hope they stay in the Premier League. They deserve this."

Asked about United owner Mike Ashley, Mitrovic added: “I never met Mike Ashley. He was my boss and I have to respect him.

"I will say Newcastle has a big history, and I hope the club will be where it should be.”

Mitrovic travelled to Brussels on deadline day to re-sign for former club Anderlecht on a half-season loan after rejecting an initial approach from Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic

However, the deal broke down and later that night Jokanovic sent Mitrovic a message.

Jokanovic, a fellow Serb, said "how are you?" via Snapchat. He joked that he was waiting for Mitrovic's move to collapse.

Mitrovic replied: “It’s your lucky, day – the deal is broken.”

Within two hours, the Serbia international – who was desperate to be playing regularly ahead of the summer's World Cup finals – had joined Fulham on a half-season loan.

“I chose Fulham because of the style, because of the coach,” said Mitrovic.

“Fulham play the best football in the league, definitely. It's the best move for me, even better than Anderlecht, probably.”