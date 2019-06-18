The imminent sale of former striker Aleksandar Mitrovic by recently relegated Fulham could be set to hand Newcastle United a summer transfer boost - whether Rafa Benitez remains on Tyneside or not.

Mitrovic was offloaded by United last summer for an undisclosed fee, with potential to rise to £27million, as per reports at the time.

BELGRADE, SERBIA - OCTOBER 09: Nemanja Gudelj of Serbia in action during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Serbia and Georgia at stadium Rajko Mitic on October 9, 2017 in Belgrade. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

And while some caveats of that deal may well have been chalked off with the Craven Cottage outfit's relegation from the Premier League, it's not stopped Scott Parker's men attempting to reignite their interest in Dwight Gayle.

And according to reports, should they recoup a hefty sum for Serbia international frontman Mitrovic, who is interesting Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis, as well as being linked to the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, Gayle is at the top of their wishlist this summer.

While United value Gayle in the region of £20million, it is thought an offer of around £15million might well be enough to sign the 28-year-old, who is currently away on a summer break with his family before his planned return to United pre-season training on Thursday, July 4.

Despite sending him out on loan last season to West Brom, Benitez is a fan of former Crystal Palace striker Gayle. He is a player the Spaniard would like to keep at St James's Park in an ideal world, should he stay, but budgetary constraints would likely mean Gayle is moved on in order to add further quality in the forward areas.

New Baggies boss Slaven Bilic would also like to see Gayle, also linked with Midlands rivals Aston Villa this summer, return to the Hawthorns, where he contributed 24 goals in an ultimately doomed Premier League promotion attempt.

But with West Brom cutting their cloth to suit, facing up to a second season in the second tier, it's unlikely they will be able to afford players such as Gayle, who commands a wage of more than £50,000 a week at United, having been tempted to drop a division last summer with a pay rise.

Meanwhile, United have been linked with a move for Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Nemanja Gudelj.

Portuguese publication O Jogo state United face competition from Sporting, where the 27-year-old spent last season on loan, as well as Betis, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.