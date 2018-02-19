Aleksandar Mitrovic reveals whether he regrets about joining Newcastle

Aleksandar Mitrovic says he has no regrets over his move to Newcastle United – despite a lack of first-team football.

Mitrovic joined Fulham on loan last month.

The striker, signed from Anderlecht in the summer of 2015, had found opportunities hard to come under Rafa Benitez, who had picked Joselu and Dwight Gayle ahead of him.

Mitrovic, however, doesn’t regret signing for Newcastle, the club he supported growing up in Serbia.

“I joined Newcastle because from a young age I supported them,” Mitrovic told Fulham’s matchday programme.

“I don’t know why, but they had black and white colours, the same colours as Partizan Belgrade. I chose Newcastle, and I didn’t make a mistake.”

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic persuaded Mitrovic, his Serbian countryman, to sign for Fulham.

“He did a lot of great things for Partizan (Belgrade) as a player and a manager,” said Mitrovic. “He’s one of the best managers Serbia has.

“He represents our country in the best way, so I’m very proud. He’s a lovely guy – it’s a pleasure to work with him.”

Meanwhile, Mitrovic was handed his first Fulham start at the weekend. The Serbia international was described as a “sensation” by Jokanovic after helping his team to a 2-0 win over promotion rivals Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.

“Although he didn’t score, Mitrovic played very well, a very good game,” said Jokanovic.

“He’s a sensation – he’s already doing tricks. He didn’t score, but his movement for the first goal was fantastic and he created the space for (Ryan) Sessegnon to finish with the goal.

“He showed quality, power and did a great job for us – holding up the ball very well and having a positive impact on the game.

“He didn’t play for many, many, many months. He didn’t compete, so we expected we could bring him in and prepare him to be in a better shape and he can still help us in the future.”