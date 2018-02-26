Aleksandar Mitrovic reveals why he 'needs' Fulham after half a season on the fringes at Newcastle

Aleksandar Mitrovic hopes his move to Fulham will be a win-win situation for him and the Championship club.

The Newcastle United striker, on a half-season loan at Craven Cottage, scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fifth-placed Fulham, managed by Mitrovic's Serbian countryman Slavisa Jokanovic, are pushing for automatic promotion.

Serbia international Mitrovic, frustrated at a lack of games, left Newcastle to play between now and the summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

"My first target is to get promoted with Fulham directly first, if we can," said the 23-year-old. "The second thing is the World Cup.

“I will leave the World Cup until the end of the season, but at the moment I’m really focused with Fulham.

“It’s a good feeling to be here, and I'm looking forward to every game. I want to play and get on the pitch. This is the reason I’m here.

“I think Fulham needs me and I need Fulham. We both need each other, and I’m really happy.”

Mitrovic – who helped United win the Championship last season – sees his future as being in the Premier League, though he's content to spent half a season in English football's second tier.

“Of course, I already played at that level, in my first season at Newcastle I scored 10 goals as a 21-year-old," said Mitrovic.

“OK, we got relegated (in 2015-16), but I think I showed people I can play that level, but this season I couldn’t show because I didn’t play a lot.

“I know my qualities, I believe in myself and I know I have qualities to play not just Premier League, but Champions League level, because I say I already played Champions League and Premier League and I saw how they play football and I know I have quality.

“But I’m not going to think about Premier League. I’m a Fulham player and focused on Fulham and every game here.

“I’m really happy after a long time. I’m on the pitch, for the first time in I don't know how long I play 90 minutes and I really enjoyed the moment and I want to stay here and help Fulham get promoted.

“This is the only target in my head.”