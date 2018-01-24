Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Newcastle future in the balance as club bid for striker

Brighton and Hove Albion have tabled a bid for Aleksandar Mitrovic – as Newcastle United close in on a striker.

The offer for Mitrovic is understood to fall short of the club’s £15million valuation.

My patience is almost to the end. I want to play. I want to be on the pitch. Aleksandar Mitrovic

United manager Rafa Benitez is not prepared to sell Mitrovic unless a replacement can be secured before the January 31 transfer deadline.

Mitrovic, unhappy with his playing time this season, is ready to quit the club this month.

The Serbia international wants to be playing week in, week out ahead of the summer’s World Cup finals.

Speaking to the Gazette in November, the 23-year-old said: “I’m patient, but we will see.

“My patience is almost to the end. I want to play. I want to be on the pitch.

“If you want to do something there (at the World Cup), you have to be ready.

“If I want to be ready, I have to play games and to be on the pitch scoring goals.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly made a £20million bid for an unnamed striker.

Leicester City’s Islam Slimani, 29, is among the club’s targets.