Aleksandar Mitrovic's staggering price tag revealed as former Newcastle United striker eyes Fulham exit

Fulham have slapped a staggering price tag on Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to a report.

Newcastle United sold Mitrovic to the newly-promoted club last summer in a deal worth more than £20million after he had a successful half-season loan at Craven Cottage.

The striker has scored 10 Premier League goals so far this season.

Second-bottom Fulham, however, are seemingly heading back to the Championship after a disappointing season which has seen Slavisa Jokanovic and his successor Claudio Ranieri lose their jobs.

Former Newcastle and Fulham midfielder Scott Parker was put in temporary charge late last month following the sacking of Ranieri.

The Times claim that Mitrovic will seek to leave the club in the event of relegation, though it is reported that he doesn't have release clause in his contract, which has four years left to run.

Mitrovic's pay cut will be cut if the club loses its Premier League status, according to the report.

And it's claimed that that Fulham are quoting £40million for the 24-year-old, who joined United from Anderlecht in the summer of 2015 and fell out of favour following the departure of Steve McClaren.

Newcastle play Fulham on the final weekend of the Premier League season.