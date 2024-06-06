Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s players have been away on international duty this week.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was on the scoresheet for Sweden in a friendly defeat to Denmark on Wednesday.

Isak and Newcastle right-back Emil Krafth started for Sweden in Copenhagen as they lost 2-1 to Denmark. The Newcastle striker scored his 28th goal for club and country in 2023-24 to cancel out Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s opener.

Christian Eriksen then grabbed a late winner for Denmark in their Euro 2024 warm-up match. Sweden have not qualified for this summer’s tournament after finishing third behind Belgium and Austria in their qualifying group.

Isak’s goal came after he seemingly pledged his future to Newcastle amid transfer interest heading into the summer.

“I’m enjoying myself very, very well in Newcastle,” he told Fotbollskanalen. “I had my best season now in my career. That should not be underestimated.

“I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city. I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that.

“I enjoy myself fantastically well and am very happy with my life.”

Martin Dubravka was also on international duty with Slovakia on Wednesday as he was an unused substitute in a 4-0 friendly win over San Marino.

Earlier in the week, Kieran Trippier captained England in a 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park while Anthony Gordon remained unavailable due to injury. It is hoped Gordon will be back for Friday’s friendly against Iceland as he looks to secure his place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad. Fabian Schar started in a 4-0 win for Switzerland against Estonia on Tuesday but went off during the closing stages after taking a knock. He will be hoping to be fit and ready for Euro 2024 - which is set to be his sixth major tournament representing his country.

Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron are away with the Brazil and Paraguay squads respectively as they compete in this summer’s Copa America. Guimaraes will be hoping to claim his first major international trophy with Brazil this summer.

Back in Europe, Spain beat Andorra 5-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifying match with former Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez scoring on his debut. Another former Magpie in Mikel Merino was an unused substitute for the match while Joselu is set to join the squad later in the week having just won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Next Spain will take on Northern Ireland on Saturday with Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis part of the Northern Ireland squad after completing his season-long loan at Watford.