Newcastle United are back in Carabao Cup action for the first time since winning the competition back in March.

Newcastle United host Bradford City at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday evening.

It’s The Magpies’ first match in the competition since beating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium back in March. It marked Newcastle’s first Carabao Cup win and first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Dan Burn scored the opening goal of the game before Alexander Isak doubled Newcastle’s lead shortly after half-time. Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back for Liverpool in stoppage time but United were able to hold out for a historic win.

Since then, Eddie Howe’s side have qualified for the Champions League while match-winning striker Isak has since joined Liverpool for a Premier League record £130million transfer fee.

The deal saw Isak subject to plenty of animosity from Newcastle supporters, having gone on strike in an effort to force through the move.

While the memories of the 2025 Carabao Cup final will live on forever, many are keen to move on from Isak’s spell at the club.

Carabao Cup make Alexander Isak snub Newcastle United fans will love

Ahead of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup return on Wednesday night, the competition's official social media accounts posted: “It's time to welcome back our holders... @NUFC.”

The post was accompanied by a video showing highlights of the Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool with clips of supporters and players celebrating at Wembley as well as Burn’s headed goal. Despite his crucial role in the match and the win, Isak was completely edited out of the video.

It’s an edit Newcastle supporters appreciated as one responded: “Respect to the @Carabao_Cup for completely cutting Isak's winning goal out of this montage. We CAN'T change the past but we CAN pretend only Burn scored and we won even though we drew 1-1.”

Another added: “Haha love how you've just cut Isak's goal out completely.”

Isak returned to Carabao Cup action himself on Tuesday night, scoring his first Liverpool goal in a 2-1 win over Southampton at Anfield.

Newcastle are now looking to progress through to the last-16 of the competition for the fourth successive season having been given a third-round bye due to competing in Europe.

Eddie Howe previews Bradford City clash

Looking ahead to the game, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “The experiences we've been through in the competition, not just last year but two seasons ago, are memorable to say the least. They're some of my strongest memories.

“The whole experience of the competition is a great one and because you go into it early in the season it has a freshness to it. We're up against tough opponents. They're on a strong winning run and have beaten two Championship teams to get to this point.

"There'll be an element of rotation again. The guys that have played three times last week we might look to give them a rest. We want to pick a strong team and we want to try and progress so you have to get the balance right. You don't want players to lose rhythm - that's really important."