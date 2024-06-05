Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Alexander Isak has addressed speculation regarding his future at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak insists he loves ‘everything’ about Newcastle United when asked about his future at the club.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2023-24 season with The Magpies, scoring a career-best 25 goals. Isak is the first Newcastle player to score 25 or more goals in a season for Newcastle since Alan Shearer and the first Swede to ever break the 20-goal mark in the Premier League.

But his impressive performances have undoubtedly attracted interest from other clubs. Arsenal are long-term admirers of the striker while Tottenham Hotspur have recently been credited with an interest by The Athletic.

Isak is currently away on international duty with Sweden where he was asked about the season just gone and what the future holds for him.

“It has been good, especially the second part of the season,” Isak told Fotbollskanalen. “I had some knocks and injuries the first part. It was a bit difficult to find the flow but in the last few months I have played regularly and gained continuity. It has shown in the performances as well.

“I am mostly satisfied with my season. I scored a lot of goals in a league like the Premier League.

“When I think about my own contribution I am very satisfied with it.”

Newcastle finished seventh but missed out on European qualification due to eighth-place Manchester United winning the FA Cup. After playing in the Champions League in 2023-24, no European football comes as a blow to The Magpies.

But Isak remained very positive about Newcastle when asked about his future.

“I’m enjoying myself very, very well in Newcastle,” he added. “I had my best season now in my career. That should not be underestimated.

“I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city. I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that.

“I enjoy myself fantastically well and am very happy with my life.”

On the suggestion Newcastle could have to sell a top assets to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, Isak added: “It is not something I am speculating on. Within the team or the club there has been no talk or drama around it.