Alexander Isak in action against Leicester City. | Getty Images

Alexander Isak cut a frustrated figure as he was withdrawn for Newcastle United at Leicester City.

The 24-goal striker was unable to extend his tally for the season as Newcastle claimed a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Monday evening. Jacob Murphy scored twice and Harvey Barnes added another in the first half to help The Magpies climb up to fifth in the table.

Isak was an injury doubt ahead of the match against Leicester after going off with a groin issue against Brentford last week.

Ahead of the Leicester game, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s not been carrying [an injury], it was just in the warm-up against Brentford he felt it and just got that through the game.”

“Alex felt good going into the game but felt something, it wasn’t enough to stop him and he felt able to play. He’s not an injury-prone player, he’s had a groin problem that tends to rear its head now and again.

“He felt it against Liverpool [in the Premier League] and it reared its head against Brentford but it’s a very, very minor issue.”

Eddie Howe addresses Alexander Isak fitness after Newcastle United win

While Isak looked frustrated as he was taken off in the second half against Leicester, it came after a largely uneventful evening for the striker in front of goal, despite Newcastle’s comfortable win.

And when asked about Isak’s fitness after the game, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I think he's 100% fit, I wouldn't have taken any risk with him tonight if he wasn't. I don't think we'll have to manage him."

So Isak is set to be fine to face Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Joe Willock will be out for the match with a concussion while Anthony Gordon remains a doubt.

Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will be out for the match.

Newcastle United continue Champions League qualification charge

It was a fourth consecutive victory for Newcastle in all competitions as they continued their charge for Champions League qualification. Fifth place is likely to be enough to secure a place in next season’s Champions League group phase as Newcastle sit level on points with Chelsea in fourth, with a game in hand.

“I think we're in a good place,” Howe told Sky Sports. “Today was always going to be difficult for us but we started the game so strongly and put ourselves in a good position. We're playing with confidence but we're going to need it because the next three games are tough.

“It will mean a great deal to us. It's difficult to think too far ahead and think of the implications. We need to do our job and that is to win games.”

Following Sunday’s match against Manchester United, Newcastle host Crystal Palace in what will be their game in hand on the teams around them. They then travel to Champions League qualification rivals Aston Villa before facing relegation-threatend Ipswich Town at St James’ Park.