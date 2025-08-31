Liverpool issue official transfer and Alexander Isak update | Getty Images

Arne Slot is expecting to hear a Liverpool transfer update regarding Alexander Isak on Sunday evening.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their squad on deadline day with Newcastle United striker Isak a top target along with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

But Liverpool are yet to formally agree anything with Palace or Newcastle heading into transfer deadline day.

The Reds have less than 24 hours to get the deals done, and there are still lots of moving parts.

Newcastle United will green-light Alexander Isak departure - on one condition

Newcastle are braced for a fresh bid from Liverpool that, if accepted, would break the Premier League transfer record signing.

Isak has made his desire to join Liverpool clear to the club and more recently the wider public after issuing a statement on Instagram.

The 25-year-old played no part in Newcastle’s pre-season or opening Premier League matches while the transfer window has been open and has been training away from the first-team squad.

While The Magpies are open to keeping Isak and attempting to reintegrate him into the squad following the international break, there is still a reasonable chance a transfer will be agreed with Liverpool.

Newcastle have already rejected a £110million bid for Isak from Liverpool this summer but would likely accept a considerably improved offer, especially if they are able to bring in another striker.

The Magpies agreed a club-record £65million deal to sign Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart last week and are still pushing to sign another forward on deadline day.

Arne Slot suggests Alexander Isak move is imminent

Speaking after Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, Slot provided a small transfer update heading into deadline day.

"I don't think it's a surprise that we are trying to see if we can strengthen the squad,” the Liverpool head coach said.

With Liverpool ready to make a move for Isak, Slot suggested that he was expecting a further update on the situation on Sunday evening.

“I always add to that 'for the right money and the right player' but I don't know if that's happening at the moment,” he added.

“I'm just getting my emotions right after winning the game. I will hear probably tonight if anything will happen.”

Alexander Isak, Liverpool & NUFC set to dominate deadline day narrative

The Isak transfer saga is set to go right down to the wire after rumbling on through the summer.

While Howe has been planning on working without Isak for weeks now, there is still a possibility that the striker remains at the club should Liverpool be unable to strike a deal with Newcastle.

Although Howe has not been in contact with Isak since the Premier League season started and has spoken about replacing his quality in the side, the Newcastle boss wouldn’t close the door completely on Isak returning to his side just yet.

“Yes, from my side, I've said that all along, through the process,” Howe said about a potential return for Isak. “He is still contracted us, so there has to be a way back.”