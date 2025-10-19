Alexander Isak in action against Manchester United. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander Isak failed to score once again for Liverpool as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Alexander Isak’s poor form for Liverpool continued as he failed to score once again before being substituted after 72 minutes.

Liverpool were trailing 1-0 at the time through a second minute opener from Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo. The home side equalised six minutes after Isak’s withdrawal as Cody Gakpo found the net only for Harry Maguire to head Man United back in front.

It’s now four defeats in a row for Liverpool in all competitions, the first time in over a decade that has happened. Whether coincidence or not, the poor run of form coincides with Isak’s addition to the starting line-up.

The Reds have lost three of the four Premier League matches Isak has started since his £130million English record transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool on deadline day. It came after the striker went on strike and refused to play for Newcastle.

But a lack of pre-season or match action has left Isak well below the levels he had previously set on Tyneside. The 26-year-old scored 27 goals for Newcastle in all competitions last season, including the winner in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

His only goal since making the switch to Merseyside was a tap-in against Championship side Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month. Isak’s overall record at Liverpool stands at one goal in seven appearances in all competitions.

Arne Slot teases Alexander Isak impact ahead of Man Utd clash

Speaking ahead of the game, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot addressed Isak’s form.

“Alexander Isak has had his 5/6 weeks of pre-season... so fitness wise he's close to the level he should be,” Slot said. “We can judge him in a fair way from now on.”

But Sunday’s performance left a lot to be desired as Isak missed a big opportunity one-on-one, completed just seven passes in the game and had just 19 touches in the match, the fewest of any starter. Federico Chiesa, who came on for Isak with 18 minutes remaining, had more touches than Isak in his time on the pitch and grabbed an assist for Gakpo.

Isak’s form has also been under scrutiny at international level after Sweden’s World Cup qualifying hopes suffered a major blow with defeats to Kosovo and Switzerland without scoring.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

And Isak will have competition for a place in the starting line-up as Hugo Ekitike, who has scored five times since arriving from Frankfurt in the summer, will be pushing to start against his former club.



Alexander Isak wants to move on from NUFC talk

After Isak, Liverpool and Newcastle dominated the summer transfer narrative, all parties are keen to move on now the season is well underway.

But the media were keen to get some answers from the striker during the international break

"It's nothing I want to dwell on now,” Isak said during a Sweden pre-match press conference. “It doesn't benefit anyone, neither me nor Newcastle so let it be. I'm working hard to push myself and play my game.

“Things have been a bit tougher for us [Liverpool]. I believe that as the team improves and things start to flow better, it will also go better for me.

“I've been really happy so far. A city where the team has a very good relationship with the fans, which is important. It's been nice so far.

“I'm ready for 90 minutes if needed. It's been a month now. I've had a lot more playing time and things have calmed down. I feel in a much better position now than last time."

Isak went on to play for Sweden in a defeat to Kosovo that leaves them with a slim chance of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup.

Alexander Isak’s blunt Eddie Howe response

Isak was also asked if he had spoken to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe since leaving the club.

The forward bluntly responded: “No.”

Isak’s comments come after Howe suggested his relationship with the player ‘changed’ after he went on strike at Newcastle.

"Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship," Howe said last month. "I loved working with him. I hope he enjoyed working with us. It was mutually beneficial.

“We helped him become the player he in part is today and he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones and was part of a very successful team. The moment he went on strike our relationship did change and that was probably a turning point in our relationship."