Liverpool club-record transfer 'doomed' as fresh Alexander Isak twist claim made

Liverpool have targeted Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for a summer transfer.

The 25-year-old, who scored 27 goals for Newcastle last season, has been described as a ‘dream signing’ for Liverpool.

But having already smashed their transfer record with the £116.5million signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen so far this summer, Liverpool would have to smash it again in order to have a chance of signing Isak. Even then, Newcastle insist the striker is not for sale at any price this transfer window.

The Magpies are looking to tie Isak down to a new long-term contract at St James’ Park amid all the interest and speculation surrounding his future.

Alexander Isak transfer ‘doomed’ as Liverpool eye alternative

Newcastle’s firm stance regarding Isak has reportedly led Liverpool to start assessing their options elsewhere.

The Sun have described Liverpool’s pursuit of the Newcastle striker ‘doomed’ and have now turned their attention to Isak’s international teammate Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres is desperate to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer after a prolific two season spell which has seen him score 97 goals in 102 appearances. The 27-year-old has an £85million release clause in his contract but it has been claimed an ‘exit pact’ has been put in place that would allow him to leave for a lower fee.

But with those claims played down by Sporting, Gyokeres has supposedly gone on strike in a bid to force a summer transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Viktor Gyökeres has already personally informed Sporting president Varandas about his decision to leave, no intention to play for the club anymore.

“Gyökeres wants new chapter, he feels heartbroken after exit pact and not expected to return to training as @abolapt reports.”

Liverpool face competition for Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have looked at Gyokeres as an alternative to Isak and now Liverpool are claimed to be doing the same. The Swede’s 54 goals in 52 matches were the most of any player from Europe’s top divisions during the 2024/25 season.

Manchester United have also been linked but a lack of Champions League football dents their chances of landing the striker, who scored six goals in eight Champions League appearances for Sporting last season.

It has been reported that Arsenal are the striker’s preferred destination this summer but Liverpool’s interest could change things.

Newcastle United make Alexander Isak plans

Due to the sustained transfer interest in Isak, Newcastle are looking to strike a new contract agreement with the player. Isak’s current contract is the deal he first signed following his £63million arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022 and runs until 2028.

Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have all signed improved deals over the past couple of seasons and The Magpies will be hoping Isak follows suit as they want to avoid a situation where the striker runs down his deal and his value depreciates as a result.

The Times have reported that Newcastle are willing to offer a club-record contract that will break their current wage structure. The striker is already among the highest earners at St James’ Park.