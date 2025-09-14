Alexander Isak of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander Isak was absent from the Liverpool matchday squad against Burnley after his £130million Premier League record transfer from Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak’s return to club football action was delayed even further as he was left out of the Liverpool squad to face Burnley on Saturday.

The 25-year-old striker joined Liverpool from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day for a Premier League record £130million fee.

Isak had missed all pre-season matches as well as Newcastle’s opening Premier League fixtures in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool. A decision that ultimately proved successful.

But it means Isak hasn’t played a game at club level since May, with his only taste of competitive football in the past four months coming in a substitute cameo appearance for Sweden against Kosovo in the World Cup qualifiers last week.

The official reason why Alexander Isak did not feature for Liverpool v Burnley

Isak’s absence was explained by Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, who said: “We've decided it’s best for him to have a proper week of training instead of every time going for five or 10 minutes of playing”.

“I can assure the fans that he will be involved on Wednesday! This game came a bit too early”.

Liverpool were just about able to secure three points at Burnley without Isak as Mohamed Salah scored a 95th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win. It continues The Reds’ perfect start to the new season, which has seen them score late winners in all four matches, three of which the opposition have ended with 10 men.

Next up for Liverpool is Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League, where Isak is now expected to make his debut.

Eddie Howe acknowledges Alexander Isak strike at NUFC

On Friday, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke to the media for the first time since Isak’s departure.

Now the situation has concluded, he could finally speak openly about the transfer and Isak’s refusal to play for the club.

“Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship,” Howe admitted. “I loved working with him and I hope he loved working with us.

“It was mutually beneficial. We helped him become the player that he, in part, is today. And he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones. He was part of a very successful team.

“But to give you a bit more on that, the moment he went on strike, our relationship did change. I think that was probably a turning point in our relationship. Communication became difficult from that point onwards. I won’t go into any more detail than that.”

Arne Slot aims dig at Newcastle United

Isak’s absence on Sunday saw many supporters take to social media to joke that the player was still on strike after joining Liverpool.

But Liverpool boss Slot claimed that players would not go on strike at his club, unlike Newcastle.

“No, not at all,” he said. “It is not necessary at our club because we also trade players. If a player wants to leave and we get the right money for him then this club has shown for so many years now that we will sell.

“At this club it is not necessary at all to go on strike. I think it will have the opposite effect. You can keep on training here and Harvey [Elliott] gets his transfer, Tyler Morton gets his transfer.

“There were maybe 8-9-10 players in the last window who just conducted themselves in the best possible way and we are a club that is trading so maybe write this down for every agent that has a player here, it is not necessary.”

Isak’s strike at Newcastle has left Liverpool with a £130million new signing who is currently not match sharp of ready to start matches in the Premier League.