Alexander Isak Newcastle United decision confirmed as team news v Everton leaked

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 13:56 BST

Newcastle United host Everton in their final game of the Premier League season at St James’ Park, with Champions League qualification on the line.

Newcastle must beat Everton in order to guarantee a top five finish and Champions League qualification. Failing that, they would be relying on results elsewhere in order to confirm their spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

The Magpies have won their last seven games at St James’ Park and head into the game sitting fourth in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Manchester City face Fulham away, Aston Villa play Manchester United at Old Trafford and Chelsea travel to Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 1-0 at Arsenal last weekend without top scorer Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old missed the match due to a groin issue and didn’t train with the first team squad until Saturday.

Eddie Howe provides Alexander Isak NUFC injury update

When asked for an update on Isak, Howe said in his pre-match press conference: “He's doing okay. He hasn't trained with us yet but he's made good progress through the week.

“The next couple of days will be crucial to his availability. There's a chance but it's difficult to give any more than that. Until he trains with us, we don't know how he'll respond and whether he'll be available for the game.

“We'll leave it until [Saturday]. This week he has been training individually and just building up his load. He's running but there's a big difference between running and playing with a ball at your feet.

“So far, what he's been asked to do, he's done it pain-free and he's done it well. So the next two days will be absolutely crucial.”

Alexander Isak arrives at St James’ Park

In a major boost for Newcastle, Isak has arrived at St James’ Park ahead of Sunday’s final day clash against Everton.

Kieran Trippier is also back in the matchday squad after missing the last two games.

Isak is set to start as Newcastle’s only change from the Arsenal match.

Predicted line-up: Pope; Murphy, Schar, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Gordon, Isak

