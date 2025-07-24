Newcastle United are set to jet off to Singapore for the first leg of their Asia tour today - but will Alexander Isak be on the plane?

Isak was sent home ahead of Newcastle’s opening public pre-season friendly at Celtic on Saturday despite training with the squad in Austria in the week leading up to the match.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe claimed the decision to send the striker home was due to him being rested for the match as well as the speculation surrounding his future.

Isak has been subject to serious transfer interest from Liverpool but no formal approach has been made to Newcastle. Liverpool have also just moved to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of Newcastle.

Eddie Howe makes Alexander Isak claim

Newcastle fly to Singapore on Thursday before facing Premier League rivals Arsenal at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday, July 27.

They then fly to South Korea for matches against a K-League XI on July 30 and Tottenham Hotspur on August 3.

When asked if he expects Isak to travel with the squad to Asia, Howe said: “Yes, absolutely, yes.

“I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player [staying]. I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what could happen. All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle.

“He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team. I've never had any issue with him other than really enjoying seeing his talent and seeing him express himself. Certainly, I'm confident that he's going to be here at the start of the season.”

But a fresh twist this week regarding Isak means there is some doubt as to whether he will actually make the journey after all.

Alexander Isak twist raises fresh concerns

On Tuesday, an image surfaced on social media showing Isak training alone at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training centre.

As per our sister title NewcastleWorld, Isak had picked up a thigh strain and went for a scan earlier in the week. While the scan is believed to have come back clear, the striker still trained individually as a precaution.

Players regularly train alone as part of injury rehabilitation processes. Lewis Hall is also understood to have been put through an individual session.

But the images have done little to quash the rumours and speculation surrounding Isak and whether he will indeed be on the plane to Singapore on Thursday.

Newcastle United update imminent

Newcastle will be sharing an official update on their trip to Singapore with a gallery of images showing the travelling squad.

Tino Livramento is set to join up with the squad after being given extra time away due to England Under-21s European Championship success.

Other than Howe’s confident comments about Isak making the trip, it has not been officially confirmed that he will be part of the travelling party, though that is true for all players as things stand.

But there would be nothing like an image of Isak boarding a plane to Singapore to calm the nerves and speculation surrounding his future, for now at least.