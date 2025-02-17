Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak could be available for less than £100million this summer, according to reports from Spain.

According to Sport, Newcastle have a ‘verbal agreement’ with Isak that would allow him to leave the club for as little as £83.3million (€100million). The report comes shortly after Barcelona were linked with the Swedish striker, who has scored 54 goals in 97 appearances for Newcastle since his £63million club-record move from Real Sociedad back in 2022.

But the message from sources at Newcastle is quite different. Isak is under contract at Newcastle until 2028 and with no release clause, The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position should any club come in for him this summer. Qualifying for the Champions League would make their position even stronger, a new contract has also been mooted.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been strongly credited with an interest but it is understood that it would take a Premier League record transfer fee for Newcastle to entertain any potential move. When Chelsea enquired about Isak’s availability last summer, the club issued a firm ‘not-for-sale’ stance.

Newcastle United ‘can’t lose’ Alexander Isak

Senior figures at Newcastle, including head coach Eddie Howe have no intention of selling Isak this summer.

Howe recently said about Isak’s future: “We have to try and keep our best players. I think that’s crucial to our short-term success and our long-term success, so sitting here as the manager of the football club I’d be saying we need to keep the group together and we need to add the other way.

"We haven't added [to the first team] in a long time in various transfer windows, for the reasons we've all discussed. But we need to move the team forward and we can't lose our best players.”

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak new contract plan

While Isak is under contract at Newcastle until June 2028, there has been talk of a new deal for the 25-year-old at St James’ Park. However, any new deal is likely to come after the 2024-25 campaign has concluded.

A new deal could complicate things should Isak’s representatives look to insert a release clause into the striker’s contract. Last season, Bruno Guimaraes agreed a new deal that included a £100million release clause that could only be triggered in June.

Ultimately the release clause wasn’t triggered though it did cast uncertainty over the Brazilian’s future for a brief spell.

“The contract, I'm sure when the time comes, that will be discussed by Alex's representatives and the football club,” Howe said previously.

“He's motivated and he wants to do well, he's got big aspirations with his career and he's still relatively young so he's got hopefully a really bright future ahead of him. I know his desire to score goals is second to none.

“Every conversation I've had about Newcastle and concerning his future with him has been very positive. I'd love for him and our other players to be the ones who contribute to us winning a trophy. That's the aim.”

Newcastle have an important run of fixtures coming up with Nottingham Forest up next at St James’ Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off). Isak has scored in all three of his matches against Forest in the Premier League, grabbing a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win at the City Ground back in November.

After that, Newcastle face Liverpool at Anfield in what is shaping up to be a Premier League dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.