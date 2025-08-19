Alexander Isak Newcastle United statement amid Liverpool interest. | Getty

Alexander Isak has broken his silence on his situation at Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak has removed himself from first-team duties over the past month at Newcastle, playing no part in the pre-season matches and the opening game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa.

Liverpool submitted a £110million transfer bid for Isak that was rejected by Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are currently looking to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on September 1 and are unlikely to entertain selling Isak unless a replacement for both him and Callum Wilson, who left the club as a free agent earlier in the summer, are brought in.

Isak was invited to attend the PFA Awards in Manchester on Tuesday evening after being nominated for the Player’s Player award and named in the Team of the Season following his 27-goal 2024/25 campaign at Newcastle.

Now the striker has finally broken his silence on the situation as he currently trains alone in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Alexander Isak issues statement on Newcastle United situation

Isak, who had not posted on Instagram since reacting positively to the signing of Anthony Elanga last month, posted a statement on his story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

‘Broken promises’ for Alexander Isak at NUFC?

Isak was understood to be promised an improved contract at Newcastle by former co-owner Amanda Staveley only for Paul Mitchell to come in as the club’s new sporting director and reneged on the promise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With neither Staveley nor Mitchell at the club, a new contract for Isak has not been forthcoming this summer, with the club’s hierarchy stressing that the forward is still under contract until 2028.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said on the situation: “We would like a resolution,' he said. 'I am talking about myself, I am sure the ownership, and the players. We need that clarity. You don't need any distraction.

“But I am not in control of that. I think only one person really [Isak] can control that.

“This season, any season, every season, is going to be hard enough. You don't need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we're doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope it's resolved quickly, because it's news around us all the time. The players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that.”