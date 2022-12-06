Newcastle United face Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia on Thursday - but what is the injury latest in Eddie Howe’s squad? Updates on Alexander Isak and Sven Botman

Eddie Howe has brought a bumper Newcastle squad over to Saudi Arabia including players recovering from injury as well as Under-21s stars. The Magpies currently have five players out at the World Cup in Qatar and therefore unavailable during the warm weather training camp in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

United have faced their fair share of injury issues so far this campaign with record signing Alexander Isak featuring just three times prior to the World Cup break following a thigh injury. Emil Krafth was also dealt a significant injury blow after rupturing his ACL on his first start of the season at Tranmere Rovers in August.

Newcastle have already trained in Saudi Arabia and will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal on Thursday before hosting La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, December 17 (12:30pm kick-off).

Here we look through the current Newcastle United squad and the current injury/unavailable list and estimate when each player is likely to return to action...

1. Matt Ritchie - calf Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training back in September and just fell short of returning before the World Cup break. What Howe said: “Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.” Estimated return date: 08/12 - Al-Hilal (A) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Dan Burn - illness The defender didn’t travel with the squad to Saudi Arabia but is expected to join up later this week. What Howe said: He picked up an illness very late just before we were due to travel so unfortunately he was unable to travel with us but hopefully he’ll join us in a day or two.” Estimated return date: 08/12 - Al-Hilal (A) Photo Sales

3. Sven Botman - ankle Botman was withdrawn in the closing stages of the win over Chelsea with an ankle issue. What Howe said: “Sven, it seemed like he injured his ankle. We hope it’s not serious.” Estimated return date: 08/12 - Al-Hilal (A) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Ryan Fraser - calf Fraser sat out Newcastle’s final matches before the World Cup break with a calf issue but has travelled to Saudi Arabia. What Howe said: “Ryan’s got a calf problem. “I’m not sure how serious that is.” Estimated return date: 08/12 - Al-Hilal (A) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales