Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Dan Burn: Newcastle United injuries and return dates - gallery
Newcastle United face Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia on Thursday - but what is the injury latest in Eddie Howe’s squad? Updates on Alexander Isak and Sven Botman
Eddie Howe has brought a bumper Newcastle squad over to Saudi Arabia including players recovering from injury as well as Under-21s stars. The Magpies currently have five players out at the World Cup in Qatar and therefore unavailable during the warm weather training camp in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
United have faced their fair share of injury issues so far this campaign with record signing Alexander Isak featuring just three times prior to the World Cup break following a thigh injury. Emil Krafth was also dealt a significant injury blow after rupturing his ACL on his first start of the season at Tranmere Rovers in August.
Newcastle have already trained in Saudi Arabia and will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal on Thursday before hosting La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, December 17 (12:30pm kick-off).
Here we look through the current Newcastle United squad and the current injury/unavailable list and estimate when each player is likely to return to action...