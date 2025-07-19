Newcastle United were without Alexander Isak as they lost 4-0 at Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle’s opening pre-season friendly in front of a crowd saw 10,000 travelling supporters make the journey to Glasgow.

But one man who didn’t make the journey to Celtic Park was Isak, who had been subject to intense transfer speculation this week.

The club explained that Isak and Joelinton were rested for the match with Eddie Howe managing the pair’s minutes. But Joelinton made the journey to Celtic while Howe admitted Isak was ‘sent home’.

Isak missing the Celtic match comes after a week in which he was subject to serious transfer interest from Premier League champions Liverpool, though no formal approach was made.

Explaining Isak’s absence at Celtic Park, Howe said: “Yeah, both players are fit, but we just felt they weren't ready to play.

“Everyone through pre-season goes through different challenges. Joe's coming back from a long injury, so we need to make sure when he's introduced he's ready.

“Alex has trained this week and he's fine, but we didn't want to take the risk with him today.

“Alex was with us all the way through Austria, but today, with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home.

“It's purely the last thing Alex wants if he's not playing, is to be sat in the stand. Being under that scrutiny, I don't think that's fair to the player.

“So, if he wasn't going to play today, which we mutually agreed, he needs a little bit more training time, then it's best that he's not here.

“I have conversations with, I'd say, 100% of the players on their futures. I'm very, very communicative with them, whether that's at the end of the season, whether that's during pre-season.

“So, yes, I've had discussions with him. But that's not abnormal. I respect a player's career and how short it is.

“All the time, I will be communicating my desires and my wishes to them and what I see and trying to help them. Alex has been really good. He's trained really well so far this season.

“So, I know there'll be lots of noise around it, and I can't really control that. But from inside, he's been really good.”

Will Alexander Isak travel to Asia with NUFC?

Newcastle now head to Singapore next week for a pre-season friendly match against Arsenal before flying to South Korea for further matches against a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur.

When asked if he expects Isak to travel with the squad to Asia, Howe added: “Yes, absolutely, yes.

“I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player [staying]. I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what could happen. All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle.

“He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team. I've never had any issue with him other than really enjoying seeing his talent and seeing him express himself. Certainly, I'm confident that he's going to be here at the start of the season.”