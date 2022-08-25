Alexander Isak undergoes Newcastle United medical ahead of £60m move after arriving on Tyneside with Dan Ashworth
Alexandar Isak is undergoing a medical ahead of a £60million move to Newcastle United.
It was revealed yesterday that the club had agreed the record fee for the 22-year-old striker.
And the Sweden international arrived on Tyneside today with sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson, who had accompanied him on a private jet, according to Sky Sports.
Isak could be signed and registered in time to make his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.
Speaking after last night’s 2-1 second-round Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I can tell you nothing. I've been preparing for this game today. It's difficult for me to say (if a transfer is close) – genuinely, I've been preparing for the game, so don't know what's happened in the last few hours.”
Howe was then asked how many arrivals he was expecting before next week’s transfer deadline – and whether Callum Wilson’s hamstring problem was a factor in the move.
“Difficult to put a number on it,” said Howe. “At least one. I think we were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch. I don’t think that’s a huge secret. I won’t go into any more detail than that.”
The move for Isak came after Howe admitted that striker Wilson had had a scan on his hamstring following Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.
Wilson was taken off as a precaution after feeling “tightness” at the break. Howe was asked for an update on Wilson after the Tranmere game. He said: "We're waiting for the results on the scan.”