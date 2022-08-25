Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed yesterday that the club had agreed the record fee for the 22-year-old striker.

And the Sweden international arrived on Tyneside today with sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson, who had accompanied him on a private jet, according to Sky Sports.

Isak could be signed and registered in time to make his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.

Speaking after last night’s 2-1 second-round Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I can tell you nothing. I've been preparing for this game today. It's difficult for me to say (if a transfer is close) – genuinely, I've been preparing for the game, so don't know what's happened in the last few hours.”

Howe was then asked how many arrivals he was expecting before next week’s transfer deadline – and whether Callum Wilson’s hamstring problem was a factor in the move.

“Difficult to put a number on it,” said Howe. “At least one. I think we were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch. I don’t think that’s a huge secret. I won’t go into any more detail than that.”

The move for Isak came after Howe admitted that striker Wilson had had a scan on his hamstring following Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.